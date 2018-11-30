Disney’s ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series Recruits ‘The Americans’ Producer as Showrunner

0

If the idea of a Diego Luna-led Star Wars series wasn’t enough to get your excited for the upcoming Disney+ Cassian Andor series, the latest news should be enough to do the trick for any fan of The Americans. Lucasfilm has recruited The Americans writer and executive producer Stephen Schiff as showrunner and executive producer for the live-action series, which will follow the adventures of the rebel spy during the formative years of the rebellion before the events of Rogue One.

Schiff joined The Americans at the start of Season 2 and remained for five years through the series finale, climbing to the position of executive producer along the way. He earned two best drama Emmy nominations as a member of the producing team. As a writer, Schiff got his start in film, where he most recently co-wrote the script for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Lucasfilm announced the Cassian Andor series earlier this month, promising “the rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” Deadline notes that the project hired writers in preparation for opening a writers room. The series will begin production next year.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said when the series was announced. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.