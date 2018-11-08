Lucasfilm Sets Live-Action ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series for Disney’s Streaming Service

0

Get ready for more space spies! With Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian in production, Lucasfilm is putting the wheels in motion for second live-action Star Wars series for Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced that Lucasfilm is developing a Rogue One prequel series, which “follows the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion.”

Rogue One star Diego Luna will return to reprise the role of Andor “Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna in a press release. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Per the release,”The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” But you’re going to have to wait a bit for it. Variety’s Justin Kroll notes that Luna has to finish filming another season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico before getting returning to the world of Star Wars. Per the release, the series will start filming next year.

(Spoilers for Rogue One:) If you saw Rogue One, you know things didn’t go so great for our team of rebels, all of whom perished in their mission to steal the Death Star blueprints. This is a great opportunity to bring back one of the fan-favorite characters from the divisive Star Wars film. And considering the character’s history, we might get to see another fan-favorite droid make his return at some point too — Andor’s faithful K-2S0, a reprogrammed Imperial security droid (voiced by Disney regular Alan Tudyk), who stole the show in the 2016 film.

Personally, I’m just excited by the idea of a spy series in space starring Diego Luna — and if we get Alan Tudyk’s sassy droid back too, well I surely wouldn’t complain. Luna is a fantastic actor, and Andor was a fascinating character, both of whom deserved better than their brief and crowded screen time in Rogue One allowed.

No release date has been set at this time.