‘Rogue One’ Has a Major ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Easter Egg

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Wedged in between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has become the odd duck in the franchise, not just by virtue of being a spinoff, but also by being a story that functions as connective tissue to A New Hope, filling in the blanks about the rebels who stole the plans for the Death Star. Although the film hasn’t been forgotten, it failed to make the same kind of splash as installments from the main saga, and yet it turns out that there was a connection between Rogue One and The Last Jedi.

A fan on Twitter noticed Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) had a line of dialogue that would come back into play and Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo confirmed the fan’s suspicion:

As a brief reminder, a huge part of The Last Jedi’s plot hinges on the First Order having discovered hyperspace tracking. In previous Star Wars film, if someone made the jump to lightspeed, they were basically free and clear since there was no way to track that ship. In The Last Jedi, the Resistance fleet is in trouble because hyperspace tracking has been discovered by the First Order, so there’s no clear getaway. Hidalgo elaborated on Twitter that hyperspace tracking was from a secret Imperial think tank known as the Tarkin Initiative. General Hux’s engineers then perfected the system.

So if you think that all Rogue One has to offer is a new batch of characters and a connection to A New Hope, it looks like the movie has a bit more to offer.

