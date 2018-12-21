‘Roma’: Alfonso Cuaron Breaks Down a Scene Where the Personal Meets the Historical

0

Roma is a breathtaking film, and every shot feels immaculately crafted. Writer-director-cinematographer Alfonso Cuaron did a video with The New York Times where he breaks down one of the scenes of the film. In the scene, the protagonist Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) goes shopping for a crib during the lead-up to a clash between student protestors and a paramilitary group. This clash actually happened, and in the video, Cuaron explains how he wanted the scene to function as a way where the personal (Cleo’s story) meets the social/historical.

Watching this brief commentary makes me wish that Netflix would add a commentary options to their movies. They have the ability (they did it years ago with David Fincher commenting on the first couple episodes of House of Cards), and it would provide greater insight into the marquee movies they’re trying to promote. Also, views are views, so what does it matter if the Netflix user is watching Roma with the original audio or with a director’s commentary track? If Netflix has no interest in releasing physical copies of their movies, they should at least work harder to offer some of the bonus features those physical copies tend to provide.

Check out the Roma commentary below. The film is now available on Netflix, and you should absolutely watch it if you haven’t already.

