Let the Teaser for Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Wash Over You

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma. The title comes from a middle-class neighborhood, and follows the turbulent lives of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Of course, you get none of that with this trailer, which slyly just uses cleaning water to wash over a street, but it’s the new Cuaron! What more do you need?

Cuaron also tells Indiewire that Roma is his most personal project, and was shaped by his own memories:

“Ninety percent of the scenes represented in the film are scenes taken out of my memory,” Cuarón said. “Sometimes directly, sometimes a bit more obliquely. It’s about a moment of time that shaped me, but also a moment of time that shaped a country. It was the beginning of a long transition in Mexico.”

Cuaron also explained why, despite shooting the film in 65mm and using Dolby Atmos sound, they chose to go with Netflix rather than a theatrical-only distribution:

“It has to reach the biggest audience possible,” Cuarón said. “For me, when Netflix made a pitch to us, this film being so intimate for me, I was really concerned with the film not being able to reach as much of an audience as possible. Not even talking commercially, but securing a long life for the film … Now that we’re at the end of July, I’m very grateful so far for the way Netflix is handling it and the passion for the film.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Roma below. The film will play at the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the New York Film Festival. It will be released on Netflix and in theaters later this year.

Here’s the official synopsis for Roma: