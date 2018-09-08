Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’ Takes Home the Top Prize at the Venice Film Festival

0

Alfonso Cuarón‘s intensely personal black-and-white drama Roma has taken home the Gold Lion at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The film festival’s top prize was awarded to the Gravity filmmaker by fellow director and friend Guillermo del Toro, whose The Shape of Water took home the Lion last year. This is officially the second best thing del Toro has ever given to Cuarón, right behind this amazing Harry Potter burn.

Participant Media CEO and Roma executive-producer David Linde said in a statement, “Working with Alfonso on Roma has already been an amazing journey for everyone at Participant, and we are beyond thrilled that his brilliant film has been honored with the Golden Lion. This film is a gift to all audiences, transcending language and cultural barriers and inspiring compassion across the globe.”

The film, which follows two domestic workers caring for a small family in 1970’s Mexico City, is already building impressive critical buzz. (Look for our review out of TIFF soon.) It’s currently set for a Netflix release, but Netflix film chief Scott Stuber is reportedly pushing for a limited theatrical run as well.

Roma‘s Golden Lion win is a moment that breaks through the always-crowded film festival noise with its huge Oscars potential. Del Toro, of course, went on to take home both Best Director and Best Picture for Shape of Water after his Lido win last year. In the Roma filmmaker’s case, his Gravity opened in Venice in 2013 out of competition but debuted to critical acclaim, eventually winning an incredible seven Academy Awards, most notably a Best Director statue for Cuarón.

Elsewhere, Yorgo Lanthimos‘ batty wif-filled period piece The Favourite took home the Grand Jury Prize—the second most prestigious title at the festival—as well as the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for Olivia Colman. Willem Dafoe nabbed the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his portrayal of Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate, while the Cohen Brothers nabbed Best Screenplay for their Netflix series-turned-movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.