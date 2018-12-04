Ron Burgundy Is Getting His Own Podcast

0

While Anchorman 2 wasn’t quite as indelible as Anchorman, it’s hard to argue against more Ron Burgundy. Thankfully, fans will get more of the character next year with The Ron Burgundy Podcast. Per the press release, “Burgundy has signed on for two 12-episode seasons, with season one to launch in the first quarter of 2019 and the second season expected to air mid-2019. Excerpts of the audio series will also be distributed across iHeartRadio broadcast radio stations and via social media channels.”

It’s kind of weird to do the press release as if Ron Burgundy is a real person, and would probably just be better to say that Will Ferrell was reprising the character, but I guess iHeartRadio and Funny or Die wanted to be amusing with this so you get excerpts like this:

“Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about,” said Ron Burgundy, host of “The Ron Burgundy Podcast.” “I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.” “To be honest, we don’t want to do this podcast and we just want to get this announcement over with as soon as possible,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Ron quite literally forced us into making this podcast with him, first calling us more than one hundred times in a single day and then proceeding to actually show up at our doorstep and physically force himself into our studios. We do hope the podcast is well-received, but in the meantime, we hope by agreeing to do the announcement he will stay away.”

I’m curious to see how a Burgundy podcast will play since Anchorman isn’t just about Ron but how he interacts with other characters. Presumably, this is where things like guests will come in. Will we get appearances from Champion Kind (David Koechner), Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), or Brick Tamland (Steve Carell)? Or will it just be Burgundy squaring off against a bunch of new characters? At the very least, it will be worth a listen to find out.