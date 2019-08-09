Watch: Ron Burgundy Makes Record-Breaking Appearance on Every Late Night Show in One Night

0

If you’re a late night TV aficionado, you may have noticed that the guest lineup for nearly every late night TV show on August 8th included a secret “special guest.” That special guest was revealed to be Will Ferrell as Anchorman character Ron Burgundy, and he set a record by appearing on six different late night shows on four different networks in a single night. Granted, Ferrell probably recorded some of these performances on different days, but the fact that Ron Burgundy showed up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Conan all on the same night is pretty stunning.

What’s even more impressive is that Ferrell/Burgundy didn’t repeat himself. On Conan he performed a prop comedy routine; on Seth Meyers he performed stand-up with a ventriloquist dummy; on Fallon he sat down for an interview and discussed a knife fight he got into with Kylie Minogue; etc. etc.

So what’s the significance of the return of Ron Burgundy? The appearances were to promote the second season of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, which launched earlier this year as an extension of the iconic character and a way to continue the Anchorman story without risking another disappointing movie sequel.

You can check out all of Burgundy’s appearances in the videos below. Job well done, sir.