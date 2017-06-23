Facebook Messenger

Jedi Council: Ron Howard to Direct the ‘Han Solo’ Spin-off Film

by      June 23, 2017

Today is June 22, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly. Today the council discuss:

  • Phil Lord and Chris Miller not directing Han Solo
  • Ron Howard to take over Han Solo
  • DGA drama after Lord and Miller
  • Han Solo extras cut loose
  • Colin Trevorrow asked Rian Johnson to add a scene to The Last Jedi 

