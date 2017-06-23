Jedi Council: Ron Howard to Direct the ‘Han Solo’ Spin-off Film

-
Today is June 22, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly. Today the council discuss:
- Phil Lord and Chris Miller not directing Han Solo
- Ron Howard to take over Han Solo
- DGA drama after Lord and Miller
- Han Solo extras cut loose
- New trailer for The Last Jedi or recut?
- Colin Trevorrow asked Rian Johnson to add a scene to The Last Jedi
What’s the Deal With Canon?
Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.