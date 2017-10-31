Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Did Ron Howard Reshoot Almost All of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’?

by      October 31, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 31st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • James Gunn asks Marvel and DC Fans to try and get along
  • Anna Kendrick posts first look as Santa Claus’ daughter in newly retitled Noelle
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
guardians-of-the-galaxy-2-james-gunn-michael-rooker-01

Image via Marvel

Related Content
Previous Article
Walker Stalker Con: Over 60 Photos of ‘The Walking Dead’ Cast, Cosplay…
Next Article
‘Black Adam’ Hires ‘Due Date’ Writer Adam Sztykiel to Pen the Screenplay
Tags

Latest News