Movie Talk: Did Ron Howard Reshoot Almost All of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 31st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer (Starry Eyes) tapped by Paramount to direct Pet Sematary remake.
- James Gunn asks Marvel and DC Fans to try and get along
- Ron Howard reportedly reshot almost all of Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Opening This Week – Thor: Ragnarok
- Lupita Nyong’o & Josh Gad board zombie comedy Little Monsters
- Anna Kendrick posts first look as Santa Claus’ daughter in newly retitled Noelle
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions