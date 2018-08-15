Ronda Rousey on Why She Wouldn’t Let Peter Berg Shave Her Head in ‘Mile 22’

0

-

With director Peter Berg’s Mile 22 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to sit down with Ronda Rousey and Carlo Alban for an exclusive video interview. If you haven’t seen any of the trailers, Mark Wahlberg stars as an operative from the CIA’s most highly prized unit, who is tasked with retrieving and transporting a valuable intelligence asset (Iko Uwais) through 22 life-threatening miles of dangerous territory. As you would expect from a Berg/Wahlberg collaboration (they previously made Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day), the film is loaded with edge-of-your-seat action and intense situations. It also features some incredible stunt work by Iko Uwais – who is making his American film debut after blowing away audiences in The Raid and The Raid 2. Scripted by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, the film also stars Lauren Cohan and John Malkovich.

During the interview, Ronda Rousey and Carlo Alban talked about what it was like working with Berg and Wahlberg on set, what impressed them about the collaboration, memorable moments from filming the action, and why Rousey wouldn’t let Berg shave her head for the film. Plus, they played our new game “Ice Breakers.” If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to be a guest star on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, and more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, Rousey talks about being part of an all-women PPV wrestling event and what that means.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by some recent links to other Mile 22 coverage.

Ronda Rousey and Carlo Alban:

What was it like working with Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg?

Memorable moments from filming the action?

Rousey talks about why she wouldn’t let Peter Berg shave her head in the film.

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared them as a kid?

What do they collect?

Do they own any movie or TV show props?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

Rousey talks about being part of an all women PPV wrestling event.

For more on Mile 22: