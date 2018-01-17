Rooster Teeth Unveils 2018 Animation Slate & New Animated Series ‘Nomad of Nowhere’

0

FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s premium SVOD platform with more than 250,000 subscribers, today announced its 2018 slate of animated series including a sixth volume of RWBY that will premiere in the fall and two brand-new series: gen:LOCK is a mecha-inspired series and the biggest production from Rooster Teeth Animation since RWBY, and Nomad of Nowhere is a western adventure that takes cues from Samurai Jack and will premiere March 2nd on FIRST.

“At Rooster Teeth, the mantra is ‘make what you would want to watch’ and we’re thrilled to be bringing out two new original series for our community,” said Gray G. Haddock, Head of Rooster Teeth Animation. “We’re having a ton of fun and we can’t wait to share more.”

We also have a statement from Jordan Cwierz, director of Nomad of Nowhere, regarding the brand new series:

Today we announced a new show coming to Rooster Teeth Animation, a 2D show called Nomad of Nowhere. Whenever we choose to make a new show, we try to make it something fresh and different from things we’ve done in the past, and Nomad is no exception. It’s a western/fantasy mash-up about a mysterious nomad traversing a western wasteland that hasn’t seen magic in 100 years. But now there’s a price on his head, and he’s gonna have to avoid bounty hunters and captors who all want to score big when they bring in the world’s last magical being. Think of it as two-parts Samurai Jack and True Grit with just a dash of The Lord of the Rings. There’s something for everyone in Nomad of Nowhere; we’ll be telling an epic tale filled with fun new characters, with plenty of humor and light-hearted moments to go alongside it. We’ve developed a beautiful art style to showcase the unique setting of Nowhere: an unforgiving and harsh landscape home to fantastic creatures and a diverse cast of characters. And of course, our kickass animation team is going to make it the best looking 2D show you’ll ever see. Needless to say, I’m excited for everyone to see it. So who is the mysterious Nomad? You’ll have to wait and see. We’ll be teasing more details as we get closer to the release in the spring. Until then, get hyped for a new RT Animation show! Thanks y’all!

All shows premiere exclusively on FIRST, then move to YouTube and other free-to-watch platforms.