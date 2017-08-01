Rooster Teeth Heads into Production on Their Next Movie, The Horror Comedy ‘Blood Fest’

Ready yourself, Rooster Teeth fans, the team is rolling into production on their latest feature film, the horror comedy Blood Fest. The film comes from writer-director Owen Egerton, the novelist (Hollow) and screenwriter, who has twice earned a spot on the Black List and written for Disney, Warner Bros., and Ryan Murphy Productions. Egerton has also written and directed the film Follow and penned the script for The Axe Murders of Villisca. The project was first announced at Rooster Teeth’s multimedia festiva, RTX.
Blood Fest stars Spider-Man: Homecoming breakout Jacob Batalon, Robbie Kay (Heroes: Reborn), Rooster Teeth’s Barbara Dunkelman (RWBY), Nick Rutherford (SNL, Crunch Time), and Tate Donovan (The Man in the High Castle).
“As we expand our film slate, we’re keeping our focus on fresh, ambitious projects like Blood Fest,” said Rooster Teeth co-founder and CEO Matt Hullum. “At Rooster Teeth, we’ve always prided ourselves on taking chances to support uniquely talented artists, and we’re excited to continue that tradition as we develop more films for our audience and beyond.”
“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Rooster Teeth on this wild, funny, and terrifying love note to horror, said Egerton. “Rooster Teeth is a mind blowing playpen of talent and energy. They are the perfect company to bring Blood Fest to life.”
Here’s the official Blood Fest synopsis:
“Fans flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As attendees start dying off, three teenagers with more horror-film wits than real-world knowledge must band together and battle through every madman, monstrosity, and terrifying scenario if they have any hope of surviving.”
Blood Fest will appear on FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s premium SVOD service available at roosterteeth.com/first and on Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps; subscriptions start at $5 a month.