Rooster Teeth Heads into Production on Their Next Movie, The Horror Comedy ‘Blood Fest’

0

Ready yourself, Rooster Teeth fans, the team is rolling into production on their latest feature film, the horror comedy Blood Fest. The film comes from writer-director Owen Egerton, the novelist (Hollow) and screenwriter, who has twice earned a spot on the Black List and written for Disney, Warner Bros., and Ryan Murphy Productions. Egerton has also written and directed the film Follow and penned the script for The Axe Murders of Villisca. The project was first announced at Rooster Teeth’s multimedia festiva, RTX.

Blood Fest stars Spider-Man: Homecoming breakout Jacob Batalon, Robbie Kay (Heroes: Reborn), Rooster Teeth’s Barbara Dunkelman (RWBY), Nick Rutherford (SNL, Crunch Time), and Tate Donovan (The Man in the High Castle).