Rooster Teeth’s ‘Red Vs. Blue: The Shisno Paradox’ Arrives on Digital Release Today

Rooster Teeth and Cinedigm today announced that the newest story in the Red Vs. Blue universe, Red Vs. Blue: The Shisno Paradox, arrives on digital platforms today and on Blu-Ray + DVD Combo Pack on January 1, 2019. Red Vs. Blue follows two groups of soldiers in the distant future who are battling for control of the least desirable piece of real estate in the known universe: a box canyon in the middle of nowhere.

“The Shisno Paradox has already amassed quite a buzz among fans with 470,00 views on YouTube for just the introduction to the show! The fan base for this series is so dedicated, which is showcased by the fact that Red Vs. Blue is internet’s longest-running web series, and we look forward to being offer our fan base the chance to own the latest in chapter in the RVB universe,” said Joe Nicolosi, Director of Red Vs. Blue.

In Red Vs. Blue: The Shisno Paradox, a simple trip out for pizza ends with the Reds and Blues scattered and lost in time. Their ridiculous adventures in history inadvertently make them pawns in a war between Gods and Titans, which has been raging since before the dawn of time.

The Red Vs. Blue franchise, which is based on the best-selling Xbox video game Halo, has had over one billion total views online with over one million DVDs sold. The Blu-Ray + DVD Combo Pack and digital release will be jam-packed with bonus features including behind-the-scenes, director/writer commentary and crew photos.

Take a look at some more details about the home video release below, followed by a bunch of images from the latest season of Red Vs. Blue:

Blu-Ray + DVD Combo Pack Information

Genre: Comedy/Action

Rating: NR

Language: English

Production Year: 2018

MSRP: $24.95

Street Date: January 1, 2019

Length: 166 Minutes

Digital Release Information