Rosa Salazar and the ‘Undone’ Creators Talk About The First Rotoscope Animated Series

Amazon is about to change the game for animation with Undone. We’ve seen rotoscope animation used on television shows selectively before, but Undone marks the very first time the technique is used for an entire series. Rosa Salazar leads the project as Alma, a young woman living in San Antonio who winds up in a terrible car accident. When she comes to, Alma comes to learn that her life has changed big time, because now she has a new relationship with time.

Having seen the first two episodes of Undone, I can assure you that brief description comes nowhere close to doing the concept justice. And after my conversation with Salazar and the show creators at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, I’d also like to bet that what I think I know is only scratching the surface of Alma’s experience. Not only is Undone a wildly ambitious technical feat, but the deeply personal impetus to tell this story suggests that Undone could be a one-of-a-kind dramedy/sci-fi mash-up that could strike a chord with many for a multitude of reasons.

Check out the video interview at the top of this article to hear from Salazar and show co-creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg. We discuss what inspired the story, the choice to go with rotoscope animation, questioning one’s reality and so much more. Undone doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but you’re going to want to keep an eye out for this one.

Rosa Salazar, Kate Purdy & Raphael Bob-Waksberg:

What sparked the story idea.

Why they chose to go with rotoscope animation.

Salazar on her first impression of the show when it was pitched to her.

Was Salazar always the first choice for the role?

Here’s the official synopsis for Undone: