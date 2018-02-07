Rose Byrne & Domhnall Gleeson on ‘Peter Rabbit’ and the Cast’s “Scandalous” Running Gag

0

-

With co-writer/director Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson for an exclusive video interview. They talked about why Will Gluck was the right choice to helm the feature, if the script changed during production, if they ever got comfortable acting against things that weren’t there, the challenges of trying to make the film during one of the hottest summers in Australia, and what film was “accidentally” left in Gleeson’s DVD player on set and how it became a running gag.

If you’re not familiar with Peter Rabbit, the film is based on the classic books by Beatrix Potter, and features the voices of James Corden, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Matt Lucas, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sam Neill. The film is about Peter Rabbit (Corden) trying to get his hands on the vegetables in the garden next to where his family lives. Unfortunately, except for one sweet animal lover (Rose Byrne), the family running the garden (Domhnall Gleeson) wants nothing to do with the local rabbits, and their cantankerous relationship eventually comes to a head.

Check out what Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson had to say in the player above and below is a list of what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Rose Byrne & Domhnall Gleeson:

What day did they get comfortable acting against things that weren’t there?

What was it like collaborating with Will Gluck and how did the script change along the way?

Domhnall Gleeson talks about the movie Scandal in the Vatican and how it had been left in his DVD player on set…

They talk about memorable moments from filming which include trying to make the movie during one of the hottest summers ever in Australia and they even had a flood.

Here’s the official synopsis for Peter Rabbbit: