‘Roseanne’ Revival Confirmed for ABC; Full Cast Returning

It’s official: Roseanne is coming back. After reports swirled that the cast of the classic sitcom had signed deals to return for a revival of sorts, ABC announced today it will be launching the official Roseanne reboot in 2018 with Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.), and Lecy Goranson (Becky) reprising their roles. Moreover, ABC reveals that Sarah Chalke—who took over the role of Becky when Goranson left—will also appear in the revival in another role.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey had this to say about the reboot:

“The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne.”

The original series premiered in 1988 on ABC and was lauded for its realistic portrayal of working class America. Roseanne was the most-watched show on television in the United States from 1989 to 1990, and it stayed on the air for a total of nine seasons until its finale in 1997. It’ll be interesting to see how this revival addresses the events of the series finale, which revealed the entire ninth season—the one that involved the family winning the lottery—to be a fiction, and in reality Dan had died. That finale also introduced the concept that the show was actually Roseanne’s writing, so that’s another hurdle to cross in bringing the series back on the air.

Barr will executive produce the Roseanne revival alongside Sara Gilbert, Tom Werener, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings, and Tony Hernandez. An exact airdate has yet to be determined, but the eight-episode reboot will air at some point in 2018.