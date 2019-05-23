New Rotten Tomatoes Rules Explained: How the Audience Score Is Different

0

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by Jay Washington and Ace Cabrera to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

The first story on today’s line-up is the very first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer. This new movie is said to follow the events of 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day – ignoring films three, four and five – with Linda Hamilton returning as Sarah Connor for the very first time since that movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back in action as the T-800 alongside franchise newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta. As we see in the trailer, Luna is playing the new Terminator and, based on the tagline in the new poster, it seems as though Dark Fate takes place in a post-Judgment Day setting. Does it look like director Tim Miller will finally deliver a solid new Terminator installment? And how about that new Terminator model, the Rev 9? What will Luna’s character be capable of? We discuss it all on today’s episode!

After that the team addresses the latest update over at Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier today, Rotten Tomatoes announced that the audience rating system will now have verified ratings and reviews. According to the press release, “For eligible movies releasing today and moving forward, Audience Scores will be made up of ratings from fans who are confirmed to have purchased tickets to those movies.” Users now have the option to get their rating and review “verified” if they purchased their ticket through Fandango. (The press release does note that AMC, Regal and Cinemark plan to participate later this year.) All users, verified or not, can still post ratings and reviews, but only those who are verified ticket purchases will have those ratings included in the Verified Audience Score. Is this another step towards obliterating online trolling of certain titles? Catch the Movie Talk team’s thoughts in the video at the top of this article.

