New ‘Rough Night’ Trailer Teases More Bachelorette Shenanigans Involving a Dead Stripper

A new trailer for the upcoming comedy Rough Night has landed online. Directed by Lucia Aniello and scripted by Aniello and Paul W. Downs (both alums of Broad City), the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer as five friends on a bachelorette party who accidentally kill a male stripper and have to cover it up. This trailer is of the green band variety, meaning it doesn’t carry any of the NSFW content that was in the film’s red-band trailer, but as is the mark of a good comedy this trailer is still funny without all the profanity and murder.

The cast here is spectacular, and it’s nice to see Johansson using her starpower to anchor a female-driven comedy such as this. She’s one of the most bankable actresses working today, and one of the only female action stars who’s given multimillion dollar blockbusters to carry, and yet she’s also interested in stretching her talents alongside comedy pros like McKinnon and Bell. No doubt her signing on helped actually get this movie made.

This film continues to look much better than the flurry of Bridesmaids ripoffs that came in the wake of that film’s success, and I’m really looking forward to checking it out. Watch the new Rough Night trailer below. The film opens in theaters on June 16th.