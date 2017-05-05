New ‘Rough Night’ Red-Band Trailer Suggests Cannibalism as a Way Out of Trouble

0

Sony has released a red-band trailer for their upcoming comedy Rough Night. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer as five friends on a bachelorette party who accidentally kill a male stripper and have to cover it up. While the plot has drawn comparisons to Peter Berg’s Very Bad Things, Rough Night looks like it’s a completely different animals, leaning more on raunchy humor than dark comedy. Also, based on this trailer, it looks like the heavier influence on the film is Weekend at Bernie’s with the women lugging around a stripper corpse, putting sunglasses on it, and just partying with it.

But Rough Night should be substantially better than Weekend at Bernie’s (not really a tough task), especially since this NSFW trailer is packed with great jokes. While the previous trailer didn’t really do anything for me, this new one is firing on all cylinders. A movie with Jillian Bell and Kate McKinnon already gets me through the door, and I really like the tone Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs (Broad City) are setting with their script along with Aniello’s direction. Also, it’s probably the only movie you’ll see this year where one of the characters suggests that they should eat a dead stripper.

Check out the Rough Night trailer below via Rolling Stone. The film opens June 16th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Rough Night: