Exclusive: RTX 2018 Animation Festival Line-up Includes Frederator, OnlyLeigh, and ScrewAttack

In addition to the fantastic, fan-friendly events at Rooster Teeth‘s annual convention RTX in Austin, Texas there’s an added bonus for animation aficionados like myself: The Rooster Teeth Animation Festival. I had a blast at this event last year and it’s my pleasure to bring you the exclusive reveal of this year’s guest attendees!

Rooster Teeth Animation Festival returns to RTX Austin August 3rd-5th at the JW Marriott with panels and screenings celebrating the best of internet animation. Today, we can announce the first round of special guests: Cyanide & Happiness, How It Should’ve Ended, Flashgitz, Frederator, Neebs Gaming, OnlyLeigh and Rooster Teeth’s own ScrewAttack. Once again, this is a fantastic mix of indie animators, fan-focused content-creators, and traditional industry veterans. If you’re an animation fan, this event’s not to be missed.

Last year, Rooster Teeth Animation Festival took over the Paramount Theater with a screening of Netflix’s Castlevania and premiere of Adult Swim’s Apollo Gauntlet. Stay tuned for more announcements of screenings, panels and special guests in the weeks to come!

All RTX Austin ticket holders can access Rooster Teeth Animation Festival. Now in its eighth year, RTX Austin will draw more than 65,000 attendees to the Austin Convention Center August 3rd-5th to play the newest unreleased video games, see top internet celebrities in live shows and panels, and experience the best in animation, gaming, and entertainment.

Single day and weekend passes for RTX Austin 2018 are still available at http://www.rtxaustin.com/ starting at $50.00. Children ages 6 and under get free admittance with a paying adult.

Stay tuned for future announcements on programming, exhibitors and special guests at Rooster Teeth Animation Festival at RTX Austin 2018. For the latest developments and updates, visit the RTX Austin 2018 website, Facebook & Twitter.