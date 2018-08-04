This Week in Animation: Watch Rooster Teeth’s RTX 2018 Online Courtesy of Mixer

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
- ‘Pokémon’ Continues to Be the Very Best in New Trailer for “The Power of Us” Theatrical Release
- Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ Crosses $1 Billion Globally
- ‘Castlevania’ Season 2: Adi Shankar Confirms a New Character with an Image Reveal
- LEGO’s ‘Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis’ Is a Super-Fun, Super-Silly, Underwater Adventure
- New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Image Reveals Costume Variants
- New Trailer for ‘Constantine: City of Demons’ Heralds the Animated Movie’s Blu-ray Arrival
- Crunchyroll’s Documentary ‘He Was Anime’ Spotlights Pro Bowler Mike Daniels’ Obsession
- Exclusive First Look at McFarlane Toys’ Epic ‘RWBY’ Statue, Coming to RTX 2018
- Nickelodeon to Develop Original VR/AR Animated Series ‘Meet the Voxels’
- Final ‘Smallfoot’ Trailer Sends Yetis on a Quest for the Mythical Human
- ‘The Venture Bros.’ Season 7 Review: Even a Ghost in the Machine Can’t Stop the Laughs
- ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Directors on Miles Morales, 3D, and the Runtime
Watch RTX Online Thanks to Mixer!
Catch all of the action at RTX 2018, happening now! Tune in here starting at 12:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 3rd. You can also watch via the Mixer app on Xbox One and mobile. If you miss anything, Mixer will have a video on demand as soon the stream is over.
Of course, we’ll have continuing coverage of all the news that’s fit to print out of RTX here, so be sure to stay tuned for more from Rooster Teeth!