Ruby Rose Is Batwoman in The CW’s New Superhero Series

0

The CW just landed some high-profile talent in the person of Ruby Rose as the lead of their new in-development superhero series Batwoman. Technically, Rose’s character Kate Kane, the alter ego of the Gotham defender, will first be arriving on the network’s Arrow-verse crossover event this December. Should that introduction prove successful, and should the character prove popular with the fandom, it’s a good bet that the Batwoman series will get the green light for its targeted 2019-20 season.

Early buzz is already positive for the casting, well ahead of seeing any actual footage, costumes, or anything else, and with good reason. Not only is the character of Kate Kane a caped crusader, she’s also an outspoken defender of social justice and an out-and-proud lesbian in the pages of DC Comics; Rose is picture-perfect casting. In addition to a number of other achievements, multi-hyphenate Rose wrote, produced, and starred in the short film Break Free, a tribute to gender fluidity that became a viral hit in 2015, and is a fervent supporter of many charities, including the causes closest to her heart, such as Anti Bullying, Women and Gay Rights, Animal Welfare and Youth Mental Health. Rose was most recently awarded with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards, which is presented to an LGBT media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance. (You can also see Rose alongside Jason Statham in The Meg this weekend, because who doesn’t love giant shark movies?)

The CW has made a bold and progressive casting move here, so we can’t wait to see how their collaboration translates to the small screen this December and beyond.

Here’s the current, official logline for the show:

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Based on the characters from DC.

CW veteran Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Melrose Place, Smallville) will write and executive produce the series, with recognizable names Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also on board as executive producers.

For more on Batwoman, be sure to take a look at our recent write-ups provided at the following links: