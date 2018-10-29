Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Teams with Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl in ‘Elseworlds’ Set Photo

0

Production on the “Elseworlds” crossover event for the CW’s superhero shows is underway, which means Ruby Rose’s Batwoman is finally in front of the camera. It was announced this summer that the actress had been cast as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, for the crossover event and potentially for her own Batwoman TV series, assuming all goes well with “Elseworlds.” The announcement was greeted with a lot of positivity and, unfortunately, a small but vocal amount of negativity that drove Rose off social media. In the CW-verse, Batwoman will be an out lesbian, and Rose herself is part of the LGBTQ community, so this is an excitingly inclusive addition to the CW’s growing stable of superheroes.

The photo of Rose in costume comes courtesy of Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist, who expressed her excitement over Rose’s arrival in an Instagram caption. This marks our first real look at Rose in costume, as previously the CW had released one of those heavily photoshopped character images that doesn’t necessarily provide the most accurate look at the costume. As with most of the other CW superhero outfits, the Batwoman costume was designed by award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood.

It must be said that as Netflix is beginning to cancel Marvel TV shows like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is about to air its final season, and as DC Universe’s first live-action series Titans premiered to pretty scathing critical reaction, the CW’s DC Comics adaptations remain consistently popular with their relatively small but devoted fanbases, and it’s heartening to see this little corner of the #PeakTV continuing to do its thing.

Check out the Batwoman/Supergirl image below. The “Elseworlds” crossover event begins on The CW with The Flash on December 9th and continues on in episodes of Arrow and Supergirl.