‘Searching’ Director Aneesh Chaganty’s New Film ‘Run’ Scores a January 2020 Release

0

If you caught Aneesh Chaganty‘s feature directorial debut, Searching, hopes are likely high for his follow-up film, Run. Last fall I was lucky enough to visit the set of the film where Run was described as an elevated thriller about Kiera Allen‘s character, Daughter, a teenager who uses a wheelchair and has been raised in complete isolation by Mother played by Sarah Paulson.

While there, major plot points were kept top secret but now it looks as though the countdown to learning more can begin because Run scored a January 24, 2020 release date. Once thought to be a movie “dumping zone,” January has recently proven to be a lucrative release window, particularly for elevated thrillers. Just last year Glass scored $40.3 million opening weekend and Split opened up in January of 2017 with an impressive $40 million of its own. Hopes are high Run could be another January hit, although it will have some solid competition in the STX/Guy Ritchie project, The Gentlemen, and Universal’s The Turning starring Finn Wolfhard and Mackenzie Davis.

Hopefully we’ll be able to share more information on Run soon but for now, we can consider a few curious details Allen shared during our on-set conversation, like the choice to refer to the main characters simply as “Daughter” and “Mother” in the script:

“Calling the character’s Mother and Daughter is really interesting because that’s the way they operate in this story is, it’s all about who they are to each other and to her, I’m Daughter and to me, she’s Mother.”

As for how their relationship changes throughout the film, here’s what Allen teased:

“But the relationship between Mother and Daughter, which is at the crux of the film, evolves in a really interesting way. There is a lot of suspicion and mistrust and secrecy and you never quite know what reality is. It’s kind of hard to get your footing in this movie and know what’s true or not and so that’s really interesting for me to play from the perspective of my character of not knowing quite what’s real and how much I can trust and what’s at stake.”

If you’d like to read the full interview with Allen click here, and we’ll keep you posted as we can unveil more from our Run set visit with Allen, Paulson, Chaganty, writer-producer Sev Ohanian and producer Natalie Qasabian.