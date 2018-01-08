‘Marvel’s Runaways’ and ‘Future Man’ Renewed for Season 2 on Hulu

0

Hulu is doubling down on two winners from their new crop of original series. Marvel’s Runaways and Future Man have both been handed Season 2 renewals at the streaming network. The news comes ahead of the Runaways Season 1 finale, which launches tomorrow, January 9, 2018.

Both shows are getting a 13-episode Season 2 order. Runaways had a 10-episode first season, which fared well among critics and audiences and landed the No. 6 spot on our Best Superhero TV of 2017 list. Future Man‘s first season spanned 13-episodes, which debuted back in November.

Runaways hails from Marvel and ABC Signature Studios, and follows ” six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.” The first season was written and showrun by Gossip Girl and The O.C. creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and starred Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin,Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine,James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Future Man comes from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and stars The Hunger Games‘Josh Hutcherson as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity. Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, and Haley Joel Osment also star.