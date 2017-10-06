‘Runaways’ Trailer: It’s Teens vs. Evil Parents in Hulu’s New Marvel Series

0

Most teenagers have been with their parents, but what if yours were truly, honest-to-god evil? Such is the set up for Marvel’s Runaways, the new Hulu series based on Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphoma’s celebrated 2003 comic series of the same name. The drama follows six teenagers with special powers and a real distaste for one another who are forced to team up when they discover that their parents are villainous masterminds known as “The Pride”.

The new series comes from Gossip Girl and The OC‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, which is some pretty legit teen drama pedigree, alongside Marvel TV honchos Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. I haven’t seen the screeners yet, but the Runaways is earning some pretty solid buzz based off early reactions and it would definitely be a nice recovery for Marvel’s TV branch after the spectacular botching of Inhumans.

Check out the first trailer below. Runaways premieres on Hulu on November 21st and stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands , Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh , James Yaegashi , Brittany Ishibashi , and Kip Pardue .

Here’s the official synopsis for Runaways: