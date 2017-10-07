‘Runaways’ Pilot Video Review: Like ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Acid

0

Yesterday at New York Comic-Con, Hulu showed off the pilot episode for their new Marvel series, Runaways. For those unfamiliar with the show, it’s based off the Brian K. Vaughan comic about a group of teenagers who go on the run after they discover their parents are a group of supervillains. While they’re on the lam, they learn they each have inherited certain superpowers. The new series hails from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, whose past credits include The O.C. and Gossip Girl.

Jon Schnepp and David Griffin watched the pilot and then shot a video to share their thoughts. They talk about how the show at times feels like a teen drama, but it goes above and beyond most Marvel shows. They also said that it made them interested in where the show is going to go this season and it made them want to seek out the original comics (if you’re looking to get into the comics, you’ll want to read the runs by Vaughan and the follow-up volume from Joss Whedon).

Check out the video above. Runaways hits Hulu on November 21st and stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta.

For all of our NYCC coverage, click here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Runaways:

Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents. The popular classic explores the younger side of the Marvel Universe in a coming of age, new action series.

For more on Runaways, click on the links below: