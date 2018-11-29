‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Season 2 Trailer Shows off Hulu’s Superhero Series

0

The new official trailer for Season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways is here to chase away the winter blues. Now personally, I dunno what the hell is going on here because this Marvel property has outstripped my superhero comics knowledge base, but the new trailer does feature a dinosaur with a nose-ring being pushed around in a shopping cart, so at least it has my attention.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Check out the official trailer for Hulu’s Runaways, Season 2, arriving December 21st:

We hold the power now. Marvel’s Runaways returns December 21, only on Hulu. ABOUT MARVEL’S RUNAWAYS: Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s The Defenders). Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.