‘Runaways’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Next Chapter of Hulu’s Marvel Series

Though the first season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu had mixed reactions (or simply negative ones!), fans seem to be looking forward to a Season 2 that might rectify some of those early issues. In it, the gang will deal with the possibility of a mole within their tightly-knit group, as they continue to work to take down PRIDE, a.k.a. their criminal parents.

All 13-episodes of the second season will be available on Friday, December 21st; Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis:

The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.