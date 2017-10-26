Full ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Trailer Reveals the Dark Suburban Secret of Hulu’s YA Series

0

Hulu’s upcoming Runaways series is a little different from The Gifted (which also follows mutant runaways) in that they aren’t running with their parents but away from them. In Runaways, based on Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphoma’s celebrated 2003 comic series of the same name, a group of teenagers (who were formerly friends but now can’t stand each other) have to band together after discovering that their parents are up to some weird, demonic shit.

The extended trailer gives a better idea of what exactly the parents are up to, and it includes suburban basement sacrifices and the creation, it seems, of substantial powers. There’s a note about the kids not having much time, so it could be that their powers are contingent on those sacrifices … either way, it shows some pretty high stakes and a great premise for the series, which will run for 10 episodes. As Hulu has done with some of its other recent series, the first three episodes will all premiere at once, with each remaining episode becoming available weekly after that.

Check out the full trailer below:

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C., Gossip Girl) will helm the series as writers and showrunners, which lets you know that there will be all of the teen drama one can handle. Runaways will premiere Tuesday, November 21st, and stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: