Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Puts Together Team of Supervillain Parents

Last week, Marvel revealed the lead characters for Hulu’s adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s comic series Runaways. The comics focus on a group of teenagers who runaway when they discover that their parents are a consortium of supervillains known as “The Pride.” Now that the teens have been revealed, we now know who will comprise The Pride.

Per TV Line:

Among the familiar faces on hand are James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Annie Wersching (24), as well as Kevin Weisman (Alias), Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives) and Ever Carradine (Major Crimes). Rounding out the parentral ranks are Ryan Sands (The Wire), Angel Parker (The People v. O.J. Simpson), Brittany Ishibashi (Emily Owens M.D.), James Yaegashi (Broadway’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s) and Kip Pardue (Ray Donovan).

For those who need a brief rundown on how these evil parents behave, here’s the summary:

Marsters and Carradine play Victor and Janet Stein, parents to Chase (Gregg Sulkin, Faking It). He’s an engineering genius who has lofty expectations for his son — and when they aren’t met, retribution can be fierce; she’s a perfect PTA mom harboring a brilliant mind of her own, and who longs for more from her life. Wersching and Pardue play Leslie and Frank Dean, parents to Carolina (Virginia Gardner). She’s a poised and skilled leader whose charisma draws in devoted allies and followers. He’s a former teen star who rode a short-lived movie career and is now teeming with insecurity. Weisman and Brannagh play Dale and Stacey Yorkes, parents to Gert (Ariela Barer). He’s a bioengineer whose deep love for his family oftentimes falls short as far as knowing the right things to say to his daughter. Stacey, too, is a bioengineer, and utilizes a more progressive approach to her parenting style. Sands and Parker play Geoffrey and Catherine Wilder, parents to Alex (Rhenzy Feliz). He’s a hulking presence who can effortlessly shift from approachable father to intimidating strategist; she’s a successful lawyer, deliberate and calculating in both her words and actions. Ishibashi and Yaegashi play Tina and Robert Minoru, parents to Nico (Lyrica Okano). She’s a perfectionist “tiger mom,” as well as a brilliant innovator and ruthless CEO; he is a gentle and brilliant beta, “the Woz to his wife’s Jobs.”

In the comics, the focus is really more on the teenagers, and the parents kind of represent a dark path that their kids could go down. One of the brilliant things about Runaways is how it might have the trappings of a superhero comic, but really it comes down to something every teenager can relate to: how much do I want to be like my parents and how much do I want to be my own person? Hopefully, the Hulu series can capture that.