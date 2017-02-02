Marvel Announces Cast for Hulu’s Adaptation of ‘Runaways’

0

Back in August, we reported that Marvel was moving forward on an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s comic series Runaways as a TV show for Hulu. Gossip Girl creators and showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage would be handling the series, which is about a group of teenagers who discover that their parents are a cadre of supervillains known as “The Pride” and runaway only to discover their unusual birthrights. The original team consists of prodigy Alex Wilder, witch Nico Minoru, alien Karolina Dean, mutant Molly Hayes, tech-aided Chase Stein, and Gertrude Yorkes, who has a telepathic link with a dinosaur named Old Lace.

Today, Marvel has announced a cast of young up-and-coming actors to play the six leads of the show. Visually, they fit the bill (although Gert is a little heavier in the comics, and heaven forbid we ever get a female actress who is slightly overweight), but the character descriptions are atrocious. If you take a step back, they’re generally correct in assessing the characters (Nico is a bit of a loner, Gert is brainy, Chase seems like a dumb jock), but they’re also way off the mark in terms of the details. Reading these character descriptions, it sounds like archetypes for an after-school special.

The most offensive one of the bunch is for Gert: “Never passing up a moment to stand on a soapbox, Gert sometimes wields her persona as a brash social justice warrior to mask her true feelings.”

You see, caring about social issues is just an act! She doesn’t really have empathy! Her true feelings are about stickers and boys and things worth worrying her pretty little head about.

I love the Runaways comics, but I’m not optimistic about this show.

Check out images of the actors below along with character descriptions via Marvel.