‘Runaways’: First Look at Marvel’s Upcoming TV Series Reveals the Cast

As a big fan of the first few volumes of Runaways, I’ve been waiting a long time to see an adaptation. A film adaptation was in the works at one point, but eventually Marvel decided to turn the comic into a TV series, which could work to its advantage. The story follows six teenagers who go on the run when they discover that their parents are a group of supervillains known as “The Pride.” The books have a lot of fun twists and turns, and I highly recommend checking out the runs from Brian K. Vaughan and Joss Whedon.

Now we have our first look at the upcoming TV series, and it looks…fine? The issue with Runaways is that while there is a superhero element, it’s all about the interactions and the characters, so it’s hard to convey that in still images. I also don’t expect them to give away any of the big reveals that would better highlight what makes the kids special (and if you haven’t read the books, I’m not going to spoil it here). I’m definitely willing to give the show a shot, and hopefully it lives up to its source material.

Check out the images below. Runaways premieres on Hulu on November 21st and stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virgina Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta.

Here’s the official synopsis for Runaways: