Exclusive ‘Running with the Devil’ Trailer Finds Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fishburne on a Deadly Drug Run

The film centers on a compromised shipment of cocaine and the journey to take it through international borders. When a drug cartel honcho, known only as The Boss (Barry Pepper). enlists his two most trusted partners — a henchman called The Cook (Nicolas Cage) and a trafficker called The man (Laurence Fishburne) — to get the drugs to their destination safely, the duo head out on a dangerous mission while being tracked down by Federal Agents.

Running with the Devil also stars Adam Goldberg, Leslie Bibb, Clifton Collins Jr., Peter Facinelli, Christian Tappan, Natalia Reyes and Cole Hauser. Written and directed by Jason Cabell, the film arrives in theaters and On Demand/digital on September 20. Watch our exclusive trailer premiere below.

Here’s the official synopsis: