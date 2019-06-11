Netflix Renews ‘Russian Doll’ for Season 2

Facebook Messenger

russian-doll-image-sliceSeason 2, what a concept! Variety reports that Netflix has renewed Russian Doll for at least one more loop. The first season of the streaming comedy, co-created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, followed a New Yorker (Lyonne) stuck repeating the same night of her life, the events rewinding every time she dies.

This is a bit of double-sided news. One one hand, Russian Doll‘s first season was an inventive, electric bit of storytelling, easily already among the best on TV in 2019. In her glowing 5/5 review, Collider’s Haleigh Foutch called the series “a brilliant tale of morality and mortality that finds an expert balance between sincerity, cutting comedy, and wild genre flourish.”

On the other hand, season 1 ended—no spoilers, just in case—on a stellar coda that didn’t so much wrap things up in a satisfying bow but instead went out on an experimental, uplifting note. Basically, Russian Doll seemed like a near-perfect one-and-done season of TV. However, it appears that the game plan from the beginning was three seasons, according to an interview with Headland shortly after season 1’s premiere:

 “We pitched Netflix three seasons of the most bonkers, heartfelt, passionate, this-is-what-we-truly-feel-like-is-our-story-to-tell idea…And they said: ‘Great, the more of that, the better. The more you guys this can be, the better. Here are the resources and the support — take off.'”

I suppose we’ll see where the time-bending series goes next when it returns for season 2. Until then, check out all our comprehensive coverage of season 1 at the links below:

