‘Russian Doll’ Trailer: Netflix Does Its Own Dark Take on ‘Groundhog Day’

January 9, 2019

russian-doll-imageIn the eight-episode series Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne‘s Nadia dies. A lot. Pretty much constantly. And then she always returns to the same start of a New York party that she can’t seem to mortally escape. But as she confronts the depths of her own psyche (an fights off assertions that’s she’s just crazy), she also appears to meet someone else who is also living through an unending nightmare of death and rebirth.

The series is co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, who all serve as executive producers. Headland and Lyonne are also writers and directors for the series, along with director Jamie Babbit.

Russian Doll also stars Greta Lee (KTown), Yul Vazquez (Captain Phillips), Elizabeth Ashley (Ocean’s 8) and Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), and includes guest stars Chloë Sevigny (Lizzie), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black), Brendan Sexton III (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Rebecca Henderson (Appropriate Behavior), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick), Ritesh Rajan (Stitchers) and Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls).

Russian Doll premieres Friday, February 1st on Netflix; check out the trailer below:

