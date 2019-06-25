Exclusive: The Russo Brothers Are Doing a Hall H Panel at Comic-Con

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you going to San Diego Comic-Con? Are you a fan of directors Joe and Anthony Russo? Would you love to see them talk about making Avengers: Endgame and also reveal new details about a few of their upcoming projects? If you answered yes to these questions you probably want to circle Friday, July 19th on your calendar. That’s because at 11am that morning I’m going to be hosting “A Conversation With the Russo Brothers” at Comic-Con in Hall H.

If you’ve never been to Comic-Con, Hall H is the biggest room in the entire convention, holding around seven thousand people! However, as you’ve probably heard, the room fills up fast, with many fans sleeping outside the night before to get in. While I have no idea what panels are before or after the Russo Brothers panel, I would imagine they’re pretty big and if you want to get in you will want to plan ahead.

Finally, I’ve attended Comic-Con for over twenty years. I’ve watched the convention grow from a cool San Diego thing to something that generates news around the world. As a lifelong fan of all things Comic-Con, I’m so excited to be hosting the panel with Joe and Anthony Russo and, while I won’t spoil anything in advance, I promise you we’re planning on making sure every fan that gets in feels like they were part of something special.

Here’s the official description of the panel. Look for more Comic-Con news soon.