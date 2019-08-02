Watch the Full Russo Brothers Comic-Con Panel with ‘Endgame’ Cast Video Questions

–
If you’re a Russo Brothers or Marvel Studios fan and weren’t able to attend the Conversation with the Russo Brothers panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, I’ve got some great news for you because in the player above, you can now watch the panel including the video questions sent in from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr.! If you didn’t know, in the first section of the panel, when I was talking about Avengers: Endgame with Joe and Anthony Russo, I mentioned that a few fans had sent in some questions and unbeknownst to the audience, it was actually members of the cast. As you can imagine, the audience went crazy.
After talking about Endgame and me trying to get them to direct a Secret Wars movie, we discussed their next directing project, Cherry, with Tom Holland, their Chris Hemsworth movie at Netflix, their production company AGBO, 21 Bridges, and more. Finally, towards the end of the panel, they premiered the first logos from Magic the Gathering, The Thomas Crown Affair with Michael B. Jordan, The Electric State, Grim Jack, and Battle of the Planets.
If you’re a fan of the Russo Brothers, I’m confident you’ll enjoy the panel.
Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Joe and Anthony Russo:
- What do we need to do to get them to come back to direct Secret Wars?
- Will Secret Wars be a two part or three-part movie?
- Will the Beyonder be the person that makes Secret Wars happen?
- More Secret Wars
- Breaking Avatar’s box office record.
- What was the last big fight they had and why?
Who ruined the most takes and why?
- Why can always do it in one take?
- Hardest VFX shot to get right in Infinity War and Endgame?
- What day do they wish they could relive on Infinity War and Endgame?
- Mark Ruffalo question.
- Chris Evans question.
- Chris Hemsworth question.
- Paul Rudd question.
- Robert Downey Jr. question.
- What are they going to direct next?
- Where and when are they filming Cherry?
- Tom Holland video.
- They talk about their relationship with Tom Holland and why he’s the right person for the role.
Will Cherry be rated R?
- AGBO talk and how the production company came together.
- The Netflix movie with Chris Hemsworth that they shot in India.
- 21 Bridges talk and what it’s about.
- Magic The Gathering.
- The Thomas Crown Affair.
- The Electric State.
- Grim Jack.
- Battle of the Planets.
- The very end they talk about Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and how they both paid the price making the movie.