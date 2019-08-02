Watch the Full Russo Brothers Comic-Con Panel with ‘Endgame’ Cast Video Questions

0

If you’re a Russo Brothers or Marvel Studios fan and weren’t able to attend the Conversation with the Russo Brothers panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, I’ve got some great news for you because in the player above, you can now watch the panel including the video questions sent in from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr.! If you didn’t know, in the first section of the panel, when I was talking about Avengers: Endgame with Joe and Anthony Russo, I mentioned that a few fans had sent in some questions and unbeknownst to the audience, it was actually members of the cast. As you can imagine, the audience went crazy.

After talking about Endgame and me trying to get them to direct a Secret Wars movie, we discussed their next directing project, Cherry, with Tom Holland, their Chris Hemsworth movie at Netflix, their production company AGBO, 21 Bridges, and more. Finally, towards the end of the panel, they premiered the first logos from Magic the Gathering, The Thomas Crown Affair with Michael B. Jordan, The Electric State, Grim Jack, and Battle of the Planets.

If you’re a fan of the Russo Brothers, I’m confident you’ll enjoy the panel.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Joe and Anthony Russo: