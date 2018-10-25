Get a Glimpse of ‘RWBY’ Vol. 6 in a New Clip Ahead of the Season Premiere

0

Just before the glorious return of Rooster Teeth’s hit, original anime series RWBY, fans everywhere can get a glimpse of Volume 6 in this brand-new clip. The title team is (mostly) back together in this early look that sees them preparing to travel across some dangerous territory in search of their next great adventure. And Ruby, for one, is very excited to get going.

In this clip, Team RWBY, Oscar, and Qrow meet the “bodyguards” assigned to aid them on their journey transporting the Relic of Knowledge safely to Atlas. There’s countless miles of Grimm-covered countryside between the city of Mistral and the northern coastline of Anima. Fortunately, the Argus Limited can easily make the journey… so long as nothing goes wrong.

RWBY Volume 6 premieres October 27th on Rooster Teeth, but there’s a way you can check it out even earlier. Check out the newly revealed clip below, and read on for more on RWBY:

Here’s the RWBY Volume 6 synopsis:

Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined. In a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.

RWBY Fathom Event:

Today, RWBY fans will have the exclusive opportunity to see the premiere of Volume 6 in movie theaters before it premieres on FIRST as part of a special one-night event through Fathom Events and produced by Rooster Teeth. For more information and tickets, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

