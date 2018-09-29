This Week in Animation: ‘RWBY Vol. 6’ Premiere Arrives in Theaters This October

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation news in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
- Cort Lane on ‘Marvel Rising’ and Bringing Superheroes to Life in Ways Never Seen Before
- Exclusive New Trailer for ‘My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic’ Holiday Special
- ‘Hilda’ Review: Netflix’s Series Is the Happiness We Need in This Dark, Cruel World
- ‘South Park’s Season Premiere Took Searing Aim at America’s Indifference to Gun Violence
- See What It Takes to Become an Ace Pilot in the New ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Trailer
- Exclusive: ‘Big City Greens’ Gets a Spooky New Opening for Its Halloween Special
- Exclusive ‘Bravest Warriors’ Clip Finds Danny Embracing His Destiny as “The One”
- Exclusive ‘SuperMansion’ Clip Reveals Minnie Driver’s Mysterious Character
‘RWBY’ Vol. 6 Premiere Arrives in Theaters Thanks to Fathom Events
Be the first to see the newest episode of RWBY Volume 6 on the big screen! All aboard the Argus Limited! Team RWBY and their friends are taking their first steps towards transporting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. Making their way to another continent won’t be a simple journey, and the question on everyone’s mind isn’t “if” things will go wrong… but “when.”
This fall, RWBY fans will have the exclusive opportunity to be the first to see the newest episode of Volume 6 during the “RWBY Volume 6 Premiere” one-night event. This exclusive cinema event will feature the premiere of the first episode from “RWBY Volume 6” along with several chapters of Volume 5 to catch fans up on all the western-style anime action from the creators of RWBY.
Tickets for “RWBY Volume 6 Premiere” can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices now.
Fathom Events and Rooster Teeth present “RWBY Volume 6 Premiere” in approximately 400 select movie theaters on Thursday, October 25th at 7:30 p.m. local time, through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).
“We’re thrilled to partner with Fathom again for the premiere of RWBY Volume 6,” said Gray G. Haddock, head of animation at Rooster Teeth. “Events like this premiere allow the RWBY community to celebrate the launch of a new volume together, and that’s really special.”
“Fathom is proud to bring this popular anime series back to theaters nationwide,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “Fans don’t want to miss this opportunity to view Volume 6 Chapter 1 alongside other passionate fans.”