This Week in Animation: ‘RWBY Vol. 6’ Premiere Arrives in Theaters This October

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation news in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

‘RWBY’ Vol. 6 Premiere Arrives in Theaters Thanks to Fathom Events

Be the first to see the newest episode of RWBY Volume 6 on the big screen! All aboard the Argus Limited! Team RWBY and their friends are taking their first steps towards transporting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. Making their way to another continent won’t be a simple journey, and the question on everyone’s mind isn’t “if” things will go wrong… but “when.”

This fall, RWBY fans will have the exclusive opportunity to be the first to see the newest episode of Volume 6 during the “RWBY Volume 6 Premiere” one-night event. This exclusive cinema event will feature the premiere of the first episode from “RWBY Volume 6” along with several chapters of Volume 5 to catch fans up on all the western-style anime action from the creators of RWBY.

Tickets for “RWBY Volume 6 Premiere” can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices now.

Fathom Events and Rooster Teeth present “RWBY Volume 6 Premiere” in approximately 400 select movie theaters on Thursday, October 25th at 7:30 p.m. local time, through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“We’re thrilled to partner with Fathom again for the premiere of RWBY Volume 6,” said Gray G. Haddock, head of animation at Rooster Teeth. “Events like this premiere allow the RWBY community to celebrate the launch of a new volume together, and that’s really special.”

“Fathom is proud to bring this popular anime series back to theaters nationwide,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “Fans don’t want to miss this opportunity to view Volume 6 Chapter 1 alongside other passionate fans.”