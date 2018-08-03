‘RWBY’ Volume 6 Premiere Date and Plot Synopsis Revealed by Rooster Teeth at RTX

0

It’s a good week for RWBY fans. The ongoing Rooster Teeth festival, RTX 2018, which celebrates everything fandom both inside the original production company and far outside of it, isn’t just the place to be for cutting-edge animation and digital content, it’s also a veritable treasure trove of news. Granted, most of that news concerns fans of RT themselves since it’s focused on the company’s upcoming slate of projects, but their fanbase is also growing and expanding as those projects expand. Flagship animated series RWBY has been a driving force behind the fandom for years now, and the latest round of anime adventures will be here before you know it.

Rooster Teeth announced today that RWBY Volume 6 will drop October 27th on their subscription service, Rooster Teeth FIRST. This volume should follow the pattern of those in the past, in which FIRST members get early access to new episodes, which are then made available on their YouTube channel to other fans a short while afterwards. Why, you can even use the time between now and October 27th to get caught up on all five volumes so far!

Spoiler warning ahead for folks who aren’t caught up on RWBY, because we’re about to provide you with the Volume 6 synopsis!

Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined. In a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.

RWBY is the first western-style anime to be distributed in Japan and is produced by Rooster Teeth in Austin, Texas. Stay tuned for more announcements about Volume 6, but in the meantime, get caught up on recent RWBY news below: