First ‘RWBY Vol. 6’ Trailer Brings the Title Team Together Again

Rooster Teeth’s RWBY arrives later this month for the highly anticipated debut of the anime series’ sixth volume, but today fans everywhere can get a glimpse of just what adventures are in store for the title team. Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang are reunited in the new season to take on new and returning threats alongside some familiar faces and what may turn out to be some surprising allies.

RWBY is the first western-style anime to be distributed in Japan and is produced by Rooster Teeth in Austin, Texas. RWBY Volume 6 premieres October 27th exclusively on Rooster Teeth, but the episode will also get a theatrical premiere from Fathom Events on October 25th.

Check out the first RWBY Vol. 6 trailer below:

RWBY Volume 6 synopsis:

Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined. In a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.

