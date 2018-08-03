Exclusive: Rooster Teeth’s ‘RWBY’-centric YA Book Series’ Author, Plot, and Title Revealed

0

Rooster Teeth recently announced the perfect pair-up with Scholastic as part of a collaboration for a new YA book series centered on RWBY, the company’s smash-hit anime series. Today, just ahead of the news at RTX 2018, we can bring you the exclusive reveal of the series’ title, plot, and author. (This news has me all jacked up like a rush of caffeine!)

Rooster Teeth, the pioneering entertainment and media company behind some of the biggest online series in history, has announced a RWBY YA series published by Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, that will feature brand new RWBY content in the form of original novels. The first book in the series, “After the Fall”, will be available in 2019. The series will be written by award-winning author E.C. Myers (Fair Coin, The Silence of Six) with consulting writing from RWBY head writers Kerry Shawcross and Miles Luna. (How cool is this? I’m already in the queue for pre-orders! But wait, there’s much more!)

Here’s RT’s original announcement, followed by more exclusive details:

Reason No. 97824212 to come to #RTXAustin: we’re incredibly excited to announce our partnership with @Scholastic on a new RWBY YA book series! Details will be revealed exclusively at RTX. You won’t want to miss it! — RTX (@RTXEvent) June 28, 2018

Here’s what we know about “After the Fall”, which should delight fans of the RWBY characters in Team CFVY, like myself:

After Beacon Academy fell, Coco, Fox, Velvet, and Yatsuhashi made a vow: No one else is getting left behind. It’s been more than a year since Team CFVY saw their school destroyed by the Creatures of Grimm, their friends felled in battle or scattered across the world of Remnant. Since then, they’ve been settling into life at Shade Academy in Vacuo, fighting hard to finish their training so they can reunite with their friends and save their world. When a distress message comes into Shade, asking for huntsmen and huntresses to defend refugees from a never-ending stream of Grimm, Team CFVY answers the call without hesitation. But in the heat of the desert, they’re forced to relive their former battles, both from the Fall of Beacon and from everything that came before.

“When Scholastic approached us about doing a series of novels, we knew we wanted to explore some untold stories in the RWBY universe,” said Shawcross. “We’re excited to share a new adventure with Team CFVY in this first book and we can’t wait for people to be able to read it.” Same, Kerry. Same.

RWBY is the first western-style anime to be distributed in Japan and is produced by Rooster Teeth in Austin, Texas. Stay tuned for more announcements about the upcoming series of RWBY novels and much more on RWBY and all things Rooster Teeth out of RTX 2018!