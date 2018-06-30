Exclusive: ‘RWBY Chibi’ Season 3 Clip Features Party Time with Klein the Butler

0

Kicking your weekend off with a Saturday morning exclusive, we have an early look at the latest episode of Rooster Teeth’s RWBY Chibi that’s sure to delight fans of the light-hearted animated comedy. In this clip, Weiss invites her charming family butler to a tea party… or so we think. Turns out Klein has personalities that can really put a damper on a party. So check out this clip to join in on the fun today!

RWBY Chibi is part of Rooster Teeth’s Summer of Animation, four months of new episodes and premieres of the popular, fan-favorite production company’s most popular animated shows, including new episodes of the iconic series Red vs Blue, mega hit RWBY, unfiltered RTAA (Rooster Teeth Animated Adventures), and the upcoming premiere of the new sci-fi series gen:LOCK.

RWBY Chibi is a cute new window into the exciting world of Remnant! Each mini episode finds Ruby, Weiss, Blake, Yang and more of your favorite RWBY characters in adorably hilarious situations, from making cookies and pancakes to hiding from the vacuum cleaner.

As for the parent series RWBY, we’re hoping to find out a Volume 6 premiere date announcement soon. In the meantime, Rooster Teeth fans are looking forward to the new mecha series gen:LOCK, with Michael B. Jordan voicing the lead character, Julian Chase. As Rooster Teeth prepares for RTX, their all-out festival in Austin this August, we fully expect to hear more about RWBY, gen:LOCK and much more so stay tuned!