Exclusive ‘RWBY’ Clip Pits Blake Against Adam Taurus in an Epic Rematch

0

We’re smack in the middle of Volume 6 of RWBY, Rooster Teeth’s smash hit anime series that has become a worldwide sensation. The title team finds themselves on a new and dangerous adventure this season, but while threats certainly lie ahead of them, their past, unresolved conflicts are still giving them some trouble. One fine example of this can be seen in a thrilling sequence from the upcoming episode, and we have an exclusive clip that teases just that.

In this clip from Episode 11 of Volume 6, which resolves the cliffhanger ending from last week’s episode, Blake must finally confront Adam, the very man who represents a past she wishes to leave behind. Blake won’t let him prey on her emotions anymore, but her former partner still has plenty of skill and years of experience fighting alongside her… skills that he can now use against her.

Check out our exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of RWBY below:

Check out the new episode on Rooster Teeth this Saturday!. And if you’re not caught up on Volume 6, scope the official synopsis here:

Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined. In a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.

For more of our previous and continuing coverage of RWBY, be sure to check out some of these recent write-ups linked below: