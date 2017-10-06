NYCC: Watch Rooster Teeth’s ‘RWBY’ Panel Live

0

Ahead of the premiere of RWBY Volume 5 on October 14th, Rooster Teeth is bringing the animated sensation to New York Comic-Con, and we have the exclusive livestream available for you to enjoy! If you find yourself in need of a catch-up on all the adventures of Team RWBY, which includes Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladona (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman), you can watch the previous episodes here. It’s a fast-paced, hard-hitting, emotionally-entangling series that will have you hooked from the get-go.

And if you happen to be at the convention, be sure to head to booth #756 near the Crunchyroll/VRV booth to check out the team’s upcoming Kickstarted board game “RWBY: Combat Ready” and maybe even get to see a demo pack in action. But if you’re not in attendance at NYCC, stay tuned to Collider because you can watch the livestream of the RWBY panel right here! Here are the necessary details:

October 06, 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM – The Theater at Madison Square Garden