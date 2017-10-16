‘RWBY’ Volume 5 Premiere Heads to Haven and Finds Trouble in Paradise

0

The wait is over for legions of RWBY fans around the world; Volume 5 is here! The Rooster Teeth original anime series debuted its latest premiere episode over the weekend for FIRST members ahead of its arrival for non-subscription members this Tuesday; it’ll go public on YouTube on Saturday, October 21st. So for those of you who either want a refresher on the Volume 5 premiere “Welcome to Haven” or just can’t wait to see what the new season has to offer, I’ve put together a recap for your reading pleasure. Spoilers ahead!

Volume 4 ended with the title team members going their separate ways but all ultimately heading towards the kingdom of Mistral and its school there, Haven Academy. That’s where we pick up with Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladona (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman) at the outset of Volume 5, though a Team RWBY reunion is not in the cards just yet. This is sure to happen eventually (as teased quite well by the episode’s end-credits sequence), but in the meantime, fans will get to enjoy more solo adventures from the Huntresses as well as time spent with Jaune Arc, Nora Valkyrie, Lie Ren, Qrow Branwen, and Sun Wukong. And you can definitely expect some new faces to show up!

Since our heroes are still on separate journeys, I’ll break down their parts to play in the Volume 5 premiere below. But first, as a final spoiler warning, here’s RWBY‘s official synopsis for “Welcome to Haven”: