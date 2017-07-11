‘RWBY’: Why You Should Be Watching Rooster Teeth’s Hit Anime Sensation

0

During RTX 2017, I had a chance to sit down with the cast and crew of Rooster Teeth’s international anime sensation, RWBY. For the uninitiated, RWBY (pronounced “Ruby”) centers on young men and women training to be Hunters and Huntresses, fighters tasked with protecting the world of Remnant from nightmarish creatures known as Grimms. Team RWBY includes Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladona (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman), a quartet of gifted fighters who overcome their differences in order to defend their friends and family.

Jones, Eberle, and Dunkelman graciously carved out some time for this interview between returning from Anime Expo and meeting and greeting RWBY fans during Rooster Teeth’s home-grown fan festival, RTX. I also got to sit down with the creative team of Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Gray G. Haddock, who wear quite a few hats behind the scenes. They all shared their favorite moments from RWBY while looking back on the journey so far and teasing what’s ahead for the show’s upcoming Volume 5. Look for the new episodes to premiere exclusively on Rooster Teeth FIRST this October 14th before rolling out to other digital platforms.

Since we have a little while until Volume 5 drops, this is the perfect time to catch up on RWBY if you haven’t just yet. If you’re already a super-fan, you might find some new bits of trivia here in the following interview; if you’re a newcomer, you’ll certainly find plenty of good reasons to tune in. (Keep in mind that spoilers follow.)

First of all, here’s how the creative minds (and voices) behind RWBY describe the show:

Gray G. Haddock: In a world where two brothers…

Kerry Shawcross: No.

Miles Luna: I think we’d say, it’s Harry Potter with magical, monster-fighting girls and amazing weapons.

Haddock: It’s a coming-of-age tale in a world where the remnant, if you will, of stories that people will find familiar—characters and concepts that embody those fairytales—are all running around in the same place in a conflict that will affect the destiny of the planet. It’s a fantasy-action story with charming characters and kick-ass action scenes.

Barbara Dunkelman: I just think it’s a show that everyone can relate to in some way, whether it be if you’re going through changes in your life, or relationship issues, or just coming of age, it’s a show that so many people can find a character that’s like them. It’s also just these badass people with amazing weapons and beautiful design and amazing music, so there are so many aspects of the show that are amazing and they all come together.

Kara Eberle: It’s almost like a Netflix binge-watcher. You can visually just see it and go, ‘Wow!’ from the outfits, to the backgrounds, to the animation.

Lindsay Jones: There’s a lot of vibrancy in the show … especially with the fight choreography, that’s something that really was kind of a highlight of Volumes 1 through 3 especially. We’ve been kicking it up in Volume 5 with the different things that we’re doing, but you can just watch it like a music video. I like meeting people who say, ‘Hey, I haven’t watched the show at all yet but I listen to the soundtrack and I love it.’ You can listen to RWBY all you want to.