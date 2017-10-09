‘RWBY’ Volume 5: Gorgeous First Trailer Gives Fans Plenty of Reasons to Get Excited

0

Gear up, RWBY fans! The first trailer for the upcoming release of Volume 5 is now here, courtesy of Rooster Teeth. If you’re not caught up on the adventures of Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladona (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman), then now’s the time to do so. The Volume 5 premiere drops on the company’s FIRST subscription platform this Saturday, October 14th, and will arrive on their YouTube channel a week after that.

The creative team of Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Gray G. Haddock, who also cross over with the show’s talented voice cast, are bringing the latest installment of the late Monty Oum‘s anime series to legions of fans everywhere. Volume 4 saw the title team splitting up to go their separate ways, but I’d imagine it won’t be too long before they’re reunited once more. And for fans who have been following along since the show’s beginning, they should be able to spot a new face for a returning character at the tail end of this trailer. Hype!

Check out the first trailer for RWBY Volume 5 here:

Grab your fellow Huntsmen and Huntresses and mark your calendars, because RWBY is back October 14th! Be sure to sign up for your free FIRST 30-day trial to gain access to Volume 5 the second it’s released. Follow Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang as they battle their way through their own unique journeys on their way to Haven Academy. What new adventures will they encounter next? Tune in October 14th with your FIRST membership to find out!

For more on RWBY, be sure to get caught up with our write-ups below: